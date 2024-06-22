Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HLF. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Herbalife from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Herbalife from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating and issued a $9.50 price objective on shares of Herbalife in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.70.

Shares of HLF opened at $11.17 on Wednesday. Herbalife has a 12 month low of $6.68 and a 12 month high of $19.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.30 and its 200-day moving average is $10.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.24.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Herbalife had a net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 19.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Herbalife will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Juan Miguel Mendoza bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.65 per share, with a total value of $74,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 93,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,421.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Juan Miguel Mendoza bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.65 per share, with a total value of $74,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 93,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,421.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Donal L. Mulligan purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.65 per share, for a total transaction of $289,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 61,357 shares of company stock valued at $595,463. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Herbalife during the first quarter worth $393,000. Windacre Partnership LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Herbalife by 3.4% during the first quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 9,203,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,495,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Herbalife by 3,832.5% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,157,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,880 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Herbalife by 22.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Herbalife by 4.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 82,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares during the period.

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

