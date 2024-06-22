Heritage NOLA Bancorp (OTCMKTS:HRGG) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Shares of Heritage NOLA Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRGG – Get Free Report) were down 1.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.25 and last traded at $11.31. Approximately 9,004 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 246% from the average daily volume of 2,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.50.

Heritage NOLA Bancorp Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.44.

Heritage NOLA Bancorp Company Profile

Heritage NOLA Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Heritage Bank of St. Tammany that provides various financial services in Louisiana. Its deposit accounts include non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, savings, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises one- to four-family real estate; multi-family real estate; commercial real estate; construction and land; commercial and consumer; home equity lines of credit; and business loans, as well as refinancing and cash secured line services.

