Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

HIBB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hibbett in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Hibbett from $70.00 to $87.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.50 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Williams Trading reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hibbett has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.79.

Hibbett Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of HIBB stock opened at $86.88 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.71. Hibbett has a 1 year low of $34.96 and a 1 year high of $87.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.77.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $447.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.94 million. Hibbett had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 24.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hibbett will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Hibbett

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Hibbett by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 785,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,558,000 after buying an additional 10,226 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hibbett by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 283,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,433,000 after acquiring an additional 22,471 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett during the 3rd quarter worth $1,685,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Hibbett by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the period. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Hibbett in the third quarter valued at about $1,900,000. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

About Hibbett

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

