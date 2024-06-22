Hill & Smith (LON:HILS) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,895.34

Hill & Smith PLC (LON:HILS – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,895.34 ($24.08) and traded as high as GBX 1,974 ($25.08). Hill & Smith shares last traded at GBX 1,954 ($24.83), with a volume of 62,189 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($26.68) price objective on shares of Hill & Smith in a report on Tuesday, March 12th.
Hill & Smith Company Profile
Hill & Smith PLC manufactures and supplies infrastructure products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Roads & Security, Engineered Solutions, and Galvanizing Services. The Roads & Security segment supplies products and services to support road and highway infrastructure, including temporary and permanent road safety barriers; renewable energy lighting and power solutions; intelligent traffic solutions; street lighting columns; and bridge parapets, as well as offers security products that includes hostile vehicle mitigation solutions, high security fencing, and automated gate solutions.
