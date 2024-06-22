HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $21.16

HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.16 and traded as low as $21.10. HMN Financial shares last traded at $21.41, with a volume of 5,312 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of HMN Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th.

HMN Financial Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.19. The stock has a market cap of $95.61 million, a PE ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.19.

HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.16 million during the quarter. HMN Financial had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 10.57%.

HMN Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from HMN Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. HMN Financial’s payout ratio is currently 31.01%.

Institutional Trading of HMN Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of HMN Financial by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 204,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in HMN Financial by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 28,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L grew its stake in shares of HMN Financial by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 323,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,442,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. 78.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HMN Financial

HMN Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Home Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services. The company offers various deposit accounts, such as savings, interest bearing checking, non-interest-bearing checking, money market, individual retirement, and certificate accounts.

