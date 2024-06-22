Horizen Tops One Day Volume of $2.47 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 22nd. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.53 or 0.00010130 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Horizen has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $98.78 million and approximately $2.47 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00041904 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00031305 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000322 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About Horizen

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 15,131,731 coins. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

