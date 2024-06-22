Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc Makes New Investment in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 317.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 479 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Medtronic
In related news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $1,601,096.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,348 shares in the company, valued at $12,008,261.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Medtronic news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $1,601,096.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 143,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,008,261.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $71,001.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Medtronic Trading Up 1.8 %
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.
Medtronic Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.36%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts recently commented on MDT shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.
Medtronic Company Profile
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
