Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc Purchases 250 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc grew its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s holdings in Chevron were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 264.9% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $600,862.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,429.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $600,862.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,429.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total value of $448,252.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares in the company, valued at $44,184.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,546 shares of company stock valued at $3,176,223. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. HSBC lifted their target price on Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.95.

Chevron Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE CVX traded down $1.36 on Friday, reaching $155.28. 21,292,090 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,185,036. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $159.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.21. The company has a market cap of $286.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $139.62 and a 12 month high of $171.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 59.98%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

