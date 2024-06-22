Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc Purchases 335 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc raised its position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s holdings in UDR were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UDR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in UDR during the 4th quarter valued at $1,065,482,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in UDR by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 8,117,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145,242 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in UDR during the 4th quarter valued at $79,897,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC bought a new stake in UDR during the 4th quarter valued at $60,952,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in UDR by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,066,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,276 shares in the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UDR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on UDR from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Mizuho lifted their price target on UDR from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on UDR from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. UBS Group upgraded UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded UDR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.59.

UDR stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.72. 4,111,912 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,766,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 6.61 and a quick ratio of 6.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a P/E/G ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.81. UDR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $44.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. UDR’s payout ratio is presently 123.19%.

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total transaction of $3,556,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 849,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,580,776.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael D. Lacy sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $171,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,964.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total value of $3,556,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,580,776.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

