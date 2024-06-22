Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc Purchases Shares of 915 Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 126,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,424,000 after purchasing an additional 17,534 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Advisor OS LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VO traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $243.75. 348,408 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 588,953. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $194.79 and a 52-week high of $250.41. The firm has a market cap of $63.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.28.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

