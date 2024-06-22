Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc Raises Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. W.W. Grainger makes up about 3.1% of Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $3,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GWW has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Baird R W lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $1,000.00 to $975.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $740.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $975.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $959.44.

W.W. Grainger Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of GWW stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $915.06. 389,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,565. The business has a 50 day moving average of $932.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $921.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $674.41 and a 52 week high of $1,034.18. The company has a market capitalization of $44.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.16.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $9.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 54.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.61 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $2.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.64%.

About W.W. Grainger

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.