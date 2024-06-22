Hyperion Partners LLC Buys 794 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Hyperion Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up 3.2% of Hyperion Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Hyperion Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $4,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

NYSEARCA VGT traded down $3.01 on Friday, hitting $577.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 483,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,542. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $397.76 and a 52-week high of $593.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $531.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $512.67. The firm has a market cap of $72.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

