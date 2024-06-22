Hyperion Partners LLC Buys New Stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Hyperion Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in RTX in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in RTX by 352.0% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in RTX by 37.4% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in RTX during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at RTX

In other RTX news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $9,105,457.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,759 shares in the company, valued at $64,592,832.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $2,101,713.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 149,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,757,566. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $9,105,457.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 636,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,592,832.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 119,937 shares of company stock valued at $12,256,952. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:RTX traded up $0.54 on Friday, hitting $105.61. 13,311,891 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,735,286. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $140.41 billion, a PE ratio of 41.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $68.56 and a 1 year high of $108.65.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is 98.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on RTX from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.33.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

