Hyperion Partners LLC Invests $212,000 in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Hyperion Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $254,023,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $164,899,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $97,395,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $717,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 456.6% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 456,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,934,000 after purchasing an additional 374,301 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $118.88. 855,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 991,602. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $98.40 and a one year high of $121.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.71.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.