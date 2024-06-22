ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) & BlueRiver Acquisition (NYSE:BLUA) Critical Comparison

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) and BlueRiver Acquisition (NYSE:BLUA – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.1% of ICU Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.3% of BlueRiver Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of ICU Medical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 79.0% of BlueRiver Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ICU Medical and BlueRiver Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ICU Medical -2.63% 5.38% 2.58% BlueRiver Acquisition N/A N/A -34.53%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ICU Medical 0 1 3 0 2.75 BlueRiver Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

ICU Medical presently has a consensus target price of $127.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.39%. Given ICU Medical’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe ICU Medical is more favorable than BlueRiver Acquisition.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ICU Medical and BlueRiver Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ICU Medical $2.26 billion 1.25 -$29.66 million ($2.45) -47.39 BlueRiver Acquisition N/A N/A -$5.28 million N/A N/A

BlueRiver Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ICU Medical.

Summary

ICU Medical beats BlueRiver Acquisition on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps. The company provides IV therapy and diluents, such as sodium chloride, dextrose, balanced electrolyte solutions, lactated ringer's, ringer's, mannitol, sodium chloride/dextrose, and sterile water; and irrigation solutions comprising sodium chloride and sterile water irrigation, physiologic solutions, ringer's irrigation, acetic acid irrigation, glycine irrigation, sorbitol-mannitol irrigation, flexible containers, and pour bottle options. It offers infusion pumps under the Plum 360 and Plum Duo brands; ambulatory and syringe infusion hardware products; IV mediation safety software, including ICU Medical MedNet, an enterprise-class medication management platform; LifeShield and PharmGuard medication infusion safety software; hemodynamic monitoring products; anesthesia systems and devices, breathing circuits, ventilation, respiratory, and specialty airway products; temperature management solutions; anesthesia/pain management trays and components; and professional services. The company's customers include acute care hospitals, wholesalers, ambulatory clinics, and alternate site facilities, including outpatient clinics, home health care providers, and long-term care facilities. ICU Medical, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is based in San Clemente, California.

About BlueRiver Acquisition

BlueRiver Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of technology, media, telecom, and entertainment industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.

