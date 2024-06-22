Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Sets New 12-Month High at $26.05

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.05 and last traded at $26.00, with a volume of 94358 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.64.

Imperial Brands Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Imperial Brands Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a $0.2752 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th.

About Imperial Brands

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, tobacco accessories, vapour, heated tobacco, and oral nicotine. The company sells its products under various brands, including JPS, Davidoff, Gauloises, West, Winston, Kool, Lambert & Butler, Fortuna, Nobel, News, Backwoods, Champion, Golden Virginia, Rizla, Blu, Pulze, Skruf, and Zone X.

