Independent Wealth Network Inc. Lowers Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 72.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,391 shares during the quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

BND traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,117,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,974,616. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.22. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $67.99 and a 1 year high of $73.92.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.219 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

