Independent Wealth Network Inc. Sells 3,054 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 29.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,054 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 1.6% of Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,746,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $861,217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,547,415 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 601.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,364,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,673,000 after buying an additional 3,742,702 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 22.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,630,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $804,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,619 shares during the last quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $150,204,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth $107,763,000.

VNQ traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.97. 2,340,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,437,402. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.42. The company has a market cap of $33.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $90.09.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

