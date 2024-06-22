Independent Wealth Network Inc. Sells 63,305 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. decreased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 52.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,305 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 10.8% of Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 96.8% during the 1st quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC now owns 210,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,431,000 after purchasing an additional 103,742 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10,111.9% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 408,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,857,000 after purchasing an additional 404,171 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 36.9% in the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 82,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,999,000 after purchasing an additional 22,098 shares during the period. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $369,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,796,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,230,720. The company has a market capitalization of $27.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.86. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $56.78 and a 1 year high of $81.32.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

