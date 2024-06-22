Informa plc (LON:INF) Receives GBX 865.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Informa plc (LON:INF – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 865.33 ($11.00).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INF. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 975 ($12.39) price objective on shares of Informa in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 922 ($11.72) target price on shares of Informa in a report on Friday, March 8th.

Shares of LON:INF opened at GBX 860 ($10.93) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 830.33 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 806.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84. Informa has a 52 week low of GBX 684 ($8.69) and a 52 week high of GBX 874.16 ($11.11). The stock has a market cap of £11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 2,866.67, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.10.

In other news, insider Gareth Wright sold 57,872 shares of Informa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 820 ($10.42), for a total value of £474,550.40 ($602,986.53). 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Informa plc operates as an international events, digital services, and academic knowledge company in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Informa Markets, Informa Tech, Informa Connect, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect segment delivers specialist content, and live events and on-demand experiences for professionals through in-person, live, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, network, discuss, and learn.

