Insider Buying: Opyl Limited (ASX:OPL) Insider Purchases 1,108,216 Shares of Stock

Opyl Limited (ASX:OPL – Get Free Report) insider Antanas (Tony) Guoga acquired 1,108,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$28,813.62 ($19,081.86).
Antanas (Tony) Guoga also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 4th, Antanas (Tony) Guoga 748,350 shares of Opyl stock.
- On Tuesday, May 28th, Antanas (Tony) Guoga acquired 184,521 shares of Opyl stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$3,321.38 ($2,199.59).
- On Monday, May 20th, Antanas (Tony) Guoga purchased 438,039 shares of Opyl stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$7,884.70 ($5,221.66).
