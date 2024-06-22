Insider Buying: Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) Senior Officer Acquires C$39,999.79 in Stock

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Sindy Saragoca bought 1,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$29.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,999.79.

Shares of TSE SAP opened at C$29.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 37.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$27.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$27.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.27. Saputo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$25.28 and a fifty-two week high of C$30.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Saputo’s payout ratio is 94.87%.

SAP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Desjardins raised their target price on Saputo from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Saputo from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. TD Securities raised their target price on Saputo from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. CIBC raised their price objective on Saputo from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Saputo from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$35.19.

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

