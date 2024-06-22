Insider Buying: Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) Senior Officer Acquires C$39,999.79 in Stock

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Sindy Saragoca bought 1,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$29.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,999.79.
Shares of TSE SAP opened at C$29.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 37.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$27.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$27.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.27. Saputo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$25.28 and a fifty-two week high of C$30.39.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Saputo’s payout ratio is 94.87%.
Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.
