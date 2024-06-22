Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com cut Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America cut their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $42.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Integra LifeSciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

NASDAQ:IART opened at $29.51 on Friday. Integra LifeSciences has a 52 week low of $22.36 and a 52 week high of $46.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.17.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. The company had revenue of $368.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.96 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 2.63%. Integra LifeSciences’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Stuart Essig purchased 52,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,742.09. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 487,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,900,897.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 248.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 582 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Integra LifeSciences by 123.3% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 670 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 82.5% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,037 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

