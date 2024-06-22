Integrated Capital Management Inc. Makes New $5.99 Million Investment in DoubleLine Mortgage ETF (NYSEARCA:DMBS)

Integrated Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in DoubleLine Mortgage ETF (NYSEARCA:DMBS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 123,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,993,000. DoubleLine Mortgage ETF accounts for approximately 4.9% of Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Integrated Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 6.09% of DoubleLine Mortgage ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in DoubleLine Mortgage ETF by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 11,790 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Mortgage ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,377,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Mortgage ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $294,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Mortgage ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,717,000. Finally, Cravens & Co Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Mortgage ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC now owns 24,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter.

DoubleLine Mortgage ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DMBS remained flat at $48.57 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,326. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.40. DoubleLine Mortgage ETF has a 1 year low of $45.27 and a 1 year high of $49.72.

DoubleLine Mortgage ETF Profile

The Doubleline Etf Trust – Mortgage ETF (DMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of investment grade residential mortgage-backed securities of any maturity. The fund seeks to outperform the Bloomberg US Mortgage-Backed Securities Index DMBS was launched on Mar 31, 2023 and is managed by DoubleLine.

