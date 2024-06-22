Integrated Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE)

Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust were worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BOE. AQR Arbitrage LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 93.7% during the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 335,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 162,288 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 660,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,550,000 after buying an additional 145,392 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 2,510,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,903,000 after buying an additional 100,341 shares in the last quarter. RPO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 260.8% in the fourth quarter. RPO LLC now owns 116,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 84,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the fourth quarter worth $6,052,000.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust alerts:

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Price Performance

Shares of BOE stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.52. The company had a trading volume of 118,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,106. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 52-week low of $8.80 and a 52-week high of $10.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.19.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.