Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Intel from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Intel in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC cut their target price on Intel from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research raised Intel from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.58.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $31.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.94. Intel has a twelve month low of $29.73 and a twelve month high of $51.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $132.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39, a PEG ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.06.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.36%. Research analysts forecast that Intel will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 3,662 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Intel by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC grew its stake in Intel by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Intel by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,074 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spreng Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,644 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

