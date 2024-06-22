Internet Computer (ICP) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $3.82 Billion

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 22nd. One Internet Computer token can currently be purchased for $8.22 or 0.00012781 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Internet Computer has traded 9% lower against the US dollar. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion and $37.78 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.74 or 0.00040036 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00007974 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00010500 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00004680 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Internet Computer Token Profile

Internet Computer (ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 520,016,257 tokens and its circulating supply is 465,391,813 tokens. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

