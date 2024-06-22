Internet Computer (ICP) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $3.86 Billion

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. In the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $3.86 billion and approximately $35.89 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Internet Computer token can currently be purchased for $8.29 or 0.00012861 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00040043 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00008335 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00010524 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00004718 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000114 BTC.

About Internet Computer

Internet Computer uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 520,017,617 tokens and its circulating supply is 465,393,173 tokens. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

