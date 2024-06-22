Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $21.59

Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.59 and traded as high as $24.11. Intrepid Potash shares last traded at $23.63, with a volume of 47,079 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IPI. StockNews.com raised Intrepid Potash to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Intrepid Potash from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Intrepid Potash Trading Down 0.7 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.61.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $66.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.87 million. Intrepid Potash had a negative return on equity of 1.37% and a negative net margin of 15.95%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intrepid Potash

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Azarias Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 12.2% in the first quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 677,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,137,000 after acquiring an additional 73,662 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Intrepid Potash by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 553,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,539,000 after purchasing an additional 14,133 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 481,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,048,000 after purchasing an additional 78,200 shares in the last quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 162,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 336.2% during the 4th quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 98,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 75,998 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.13% of the company’s stock.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile

Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The company offers muriate of potash for various markets, such as agricultural market as a fertilizer input; the industrial market as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes; and the animal feed market as a nutrient supplement.

