Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF (PBTP) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 24th

Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF (BATS:PBTP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.4319 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF’s previous dividend of $0.03.
Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF Stock Performance
BATS:PBTP traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $25.40. 3,274 shares of the stock were exchanged. Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $24.70 and a 52 week high of $24.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.04.
