Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Shares Sold by Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,428 shares during the quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,621,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,530,000 after purchasing an additional 244,428 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,239,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,246,000 after purchasing an additional 302,877 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,576,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,784 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,427,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,657,000 after acquiring an additional 683,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,696,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,692,000 after acquiring an additional 187,293 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSCP stock remained flat at $20.52 on Friday. 808,885 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 844,320. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.44. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.06 and a 1 year high of $20.53.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.068 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

