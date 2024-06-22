Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.17 Per Share

Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1743 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This is a boost from Invesco MSCI USA ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Invesco MSCI USA ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

PBUS stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.59. 35,540 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Invesco MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $24.94 and a 52 week high of $28.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.02.

About Invesco MSCI USA ETF

The Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (PBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of mid and large-cap US stocks. PBUS was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

