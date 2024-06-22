Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Stock Holdings Lowered by Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 420,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,389 shares during the quarter. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF comprises approximately 6.3% of Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $5,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. City Holding Co. bought a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 250.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

PDBC traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,457,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,545. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $15.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.75.

About Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

