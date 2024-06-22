Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Hyperion Partners LLC

Hyperion Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up 9.0% of Hyperion Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Hyperion Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $12,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Executive Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 200.6% during the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. David J Yvars Group boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 23,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,633,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 15,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,036,000 after buying an additional 6,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,846,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $819,814,000 after buying an additional 433,317 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.3 %

QQQ traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $480.18. The stock had a trading volume of 39,432,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,630,444. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $449.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $433.51. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $342.35 and a 52 week high of $486.86.

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.