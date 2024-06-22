Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Aurora Investment Managers LLC.

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. reduced its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises about 3.9% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $5,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Summit X LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 5,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,451,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Cedrus LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $480.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,432,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,630,444. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $449.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $433.19. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $342.35 and a fifty-two week high of $486.86.

Invesco QQQ Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

