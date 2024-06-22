Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF (IVRA) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 24th

Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF (BATS:IVRA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0246 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th.
Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BATS:IVRA traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.11. 328 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 million, a P/E ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 0.88.
About Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF
