Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF (IVRA) to Issue Dividend of $0.02 on June 28th

Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF (BATS:IVRA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0246 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th.

Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $14.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328 shares. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 million, a P/E ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.82.

Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF (IVRA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent fund of North American real assets companies screened for both environmental, social, and governance (ESG) and fundamental factors. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model.

