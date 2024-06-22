Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.23 (BATS:OMFL)

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.2324 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS OMFL traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.89. 200,725 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.03 and its 200-day moving average is $52.05.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

