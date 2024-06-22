Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:ISDB) Increases Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:ISDB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of 0.115 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11.

Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ISDB traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $24.89. 8,292 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.83.

Get Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF alerts:

About Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

The Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF (ISDB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. ISBD is an actively managed fund that holds various fixed income securities of any rating while maintaining a portfolio maturity and duration between one and three years. ISDB was launched on Dec 9, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.