Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:ISDB) Increases Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:ISDB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of 0.115 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11.
Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of ISDB traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $24.89. 8,292 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.83.
About Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- McDonald’s Stock: Balancing Value and Innovation
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/17 – 6/21
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Soars on FDA Approval
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.