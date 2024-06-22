Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF (ISDB) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 24th

Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:ISDBGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.115 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This is an increase from Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11.

Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,292 shares. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.83.

Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF (ISDB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. ISBD is an actively managed fund that holds various fixed income securities of any rating while maintaining a portfolio maturity and duration between one and three years. ISDB was launched on Dec 9, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Dividend History for Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:ISDB)

