Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF (ISDB) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 24th

Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:ISDB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.115 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This is an increase from Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11.

Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,292 shares. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.83.

Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF (ISDB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. ISBD is an actively managed fund that holds various fixed income securities of any rating while maintaining a portfolio maturity and duration between one and three years. ISDB was launched on Dec 9, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

