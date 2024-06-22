Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPC) Holdings Raised by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC owned about 8.37% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF worth $4,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RSPC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,579,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $6,709,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $5,737,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,209,000. Finally, Yoder Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $644,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,320. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.14. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF has a 12 month low of $25.23 and a 12 month high of $30.26. The company has a market capitalization of $67.65 million, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.92.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (RSPC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large-cap firms engaged in communication services, selected from the S&P 500 Index. RSPC was launched on Nov 7, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

