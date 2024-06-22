Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Acquired by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 95.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 22,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,260,000 after acquiring an additional 16,471 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,032,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

RSP traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $165.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,112,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,114,011. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.34 and a fifty-two week high of $169.80.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

