IOTA Price Hits $0.18 on Top Exchanges (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. IOTA has a total market cap of $584.96 million and $6.96 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IOTA coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000275 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, IOTA has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000746 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001551 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001380 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000019 BTC.
About IOTA
IOTA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,306,056,194 coins. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling IOTA
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
