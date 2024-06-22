Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Price Target Cut to $23.00

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at JMP Securities from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 187.14% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on IOVA. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.45.

Shares of IOVA opened at $8.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 0.80. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $18.33.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 million. Iovance Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 71.45% and a negative net margin of 23,615.70%. The company’s revenue was up 71400.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IOVA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 9.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,915,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $369,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,480 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 74.6% during the first quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,700,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $173,394,000 after buying an additional 5,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 60.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,267,864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,071,000 after buying an additional 1,991,262 shares in the last quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC grew its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 11.4% during the third quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC now owns 3,287,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,958,000 after buying an additional 337,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 31.1% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,624,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,891,000 after buying an additional 622,728 shares in the last quarter. 77.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers in the United States. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

