iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Purchased by Ballew Advisors Inc

Ballew Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 41.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,330 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Ballew Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 233.7% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IEF traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,041,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,046,353. The firm has a market cap of $28.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $88.86 and a twelve month high of $97.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.08.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.2764 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

