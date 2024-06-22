iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) Holdings Increased by Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV

Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,662 shares during the period. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF comprises 4.1% of Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV owned approximately 0.72% of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QLTA. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of QLTA stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.24. 38,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,892. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.80 and a fifty-two week high of $48.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.16.

About iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of dollar-denominated fixed-rate corporate bonds rated AAA-A issued by US and non-US corporations with maturities of at least one year.

