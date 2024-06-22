iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Stock Holdings Lessened by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors lessened its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 164.2% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

IBB traded up $1.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $137.34. 1,264,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,176,000. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.83 and a fifty-two week high of $141.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.32.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.