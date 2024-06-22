iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) Shares Acquired by Executive Wealth Group LLC

Executive Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) by 199.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 166,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 110,664 shares during the quarter. iShares China Large-Cap ETF comprises 0.8% of Executive Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Executive Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Finally, Prospect Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

Shares of FXI traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $26.42. 35,988,527 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,617,664. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.50. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $20.86 and a 1 year high of $30.54.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

