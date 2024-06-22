iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Stock Position Raised by Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,121 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 5.9% of Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $15,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,382,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,471,000 after purchasing an additional 840,304 shares during the period. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 6,799 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 14,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $97.76. 4,715,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,503,768. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.45 and its 200 day moving average is $97.36. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.58 and a 1-year high of $99.70.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

