iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Acquired by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 657.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,376,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $175,998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,798,757 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,597,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,653,000 after acquiring an additional 632,842 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,317,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,272 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,276,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,405,000 after purchasing an additional 76,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,675,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.67. The company had a trading volume of 20,427,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,477,002. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.67. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $36.38 and a 12 month high of $43.87.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

